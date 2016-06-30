June 30 Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel publ AB :

* Says has signed agreement to acquire 100 pct of capital and votes in Vinfabriken Sweden AB

* Vinfabriken Sweden AB sells proprietary and imported wine and liquor products as well as soft drinks

* Transaction values entire Vinfabriken Sverige AB to about 8.7 million crowns

* 31 pct of purchase price, equivalent to about 2.7 million crowns, to be paid in cash; 69 pct, corresponding to 6 million crowns, to be paid through newly issued B shares in Cefour

