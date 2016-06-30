Shares of Apple supplier AAAC Technologies suspended -HKEx
HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
June 30Vivid Games SA :
* Expected the approval of its prospectus to trade on the main market by the end of H1; however, says that it is still awaiting the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) comments after submitting the fourth round of answers
* Informed about filing the prospectus to KNF for the admission to trading of its series A, B, C, D and E shares on the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) on Dec. 31, 2015
PARIS, May 18 Telecoms group Altice said it would challenge accusations by the European Commission that it had taken control of PT Portugal before winning approval for the acquisition from the European Union antitrust regulator in 2015.