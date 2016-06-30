Shares of Apple supplier AAAC Technologies suspended -HKEx
HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
June 30 MNI SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it filed a claim to Warsaw Court on June 24 for a payment of its receivables in the amount exceeding 10% of its capital
* The claim concerns 69.2 million zlotys ($17.5 million) payment plus interest due from Wojciech Kamieniecki, CEE Equity Partners limted liability company, Janusz Skrzypkowski and Rafal Andrzejewski
* The receivables are related to the company's sale of telecommunication assets about which the company informed on March 17 and April 16, 2014
($1 = 3.9619 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 18 Telecoms group Altice said it would challenge accusations by the European Commission that it had taken control of PT Portugal before winning approval for the acquisition from the European Union antitrust regulator in 2015.