BRIEF- United Urban Investment to sell trust beneficial rights of property for 4.10 bln yen
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
June 30 Banco Santander Brasil SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its board approved to pay out own capital interest totaling the gross amount of 500.0 million Brazilian reais ($156.0 million), corresponding to 0.0634 real gross per ordinary share (0.0539 real net), 0.0698 real gross per preferred share (0,0593 real net) and 0.1332 real gross per unit (0.1132 real net)
* Record date is July 6
* Ex-interest as of July 7
* Payment as of August 26
Source text: bit.ly/295qZ6B
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.2043 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
* Has concluded an agreement, via its Torre Parts and Components business unit, to acquire Top Class Automotive Ltd