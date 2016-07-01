BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena says:
* Italy's treasury has asked the bank to pay in cash interests on state loans
* It will pay 46 million euros ($51.01 million) to the treasury on Friday Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.