July 1 Gimsan Gediz Iplik :

* Announces exit right for shareholders after decision of selling company real estates to Turklandbank in order to pay off 20.0 million lira company debts

* Exit right price will be 0.7445 lira a share ($0.2585)

Source text: bit.ly/299IE2a

($1 = 2.8803 liras)