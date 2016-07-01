BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock.
July 1 Triaina Investments PLC :
* H1 FY 2016 results are expected to have significant deviation from H1 FY 2015, a reduction of losses
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.