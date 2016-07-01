BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
July 1 Amathus Public Ltd :
* Says its H1 FY 2016 consolidated financial results will be improved compared to H1 FY 2015 results showing a lower loss
* The reduction in loss is due to the improvement of the results of the associated companies and of the joint venture company
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing