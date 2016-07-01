BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Redwood Pharma AB :
* Said on Thursday Redwood Pharma and SP Process Development start cooperation to enhance and intensify its development of RP101, the company's therapy for chronic dry eye
* Molina Healthcare announces pricing of offering of $330 million of senior notes due 2025