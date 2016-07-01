July 1Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA (PTWP) :

* Its shareholder meeting resolves to buy back 95,706 series D shares for retirement

* Has signed an agreement to buy 95,706 at 13,58 zloty per share not later than on July 25

* Will own 10.24 pct of its own shares once the agreement has been finalised

