July 1 Braster SA :

* Said on Thursday that Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony rodowiska SA (DM BO) sold 326,000 shares of the company corresponding to 5.77 pct of share capital

* At the moment DM BO holds 662 shares equal to 0,01 pct of shares in Braster SA

(Gdynia Newsroom)