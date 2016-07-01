BRIEF-Ausnutria says unit entered into loan facility agreement
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility
July 1 Rootfruit Scandinavia AB :
* Says rights issue was subscribed to 155 percent
* Raises proceeds of 6.5 million Swedish crowns ($771,651)
Source text: bit.ly/29dQshf
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4235 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.