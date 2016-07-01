BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Bind Therapeutics Inc :
* Bind Therapeutics files motion for sale of assets after accepting stalking horse bid from Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer has also agreed to assume certain contractual liabilities of Bind
* Pfizer has agreed to acquire substantially all of Bind's assets for approximately $20 million in cash
* Has requested U.S. Bankruptcy court to authorize co to proceed with auction on July 25, 2016 for majority of its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.