BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
July 4 METRIC mobility solutions AG :
* Said on Friday that Local Court of Hanover approved the application for the initiation of insolvency proceedings under the Company's own administration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information