July 4Novavest Real Estate AG :
* Said on Friday successfully placed mandatory convertible
bond 2016 in the planned amount of 5.0 million Swiss francs
($5.14 million)
* Mandatory convertible bond has a coupon of 4 percent per
annum and will be converted into share capital of Novavest Real
Estate AG during capital increase planned for autumn 2016
* Corresponding shares will be issued at this point from the
existing conditional capital of up to 17 million Swiss francs
* Proceeds will be used for financing purposes in connection
with the planned acquisition of residential/commercial
properties in Eastern Switzerland and Zurich
($1 = 0.9730 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)