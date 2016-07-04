July 4 Techstep ASA (TECH) :
* Says will acquire 100% of shares in Zono AS
* Will acquire 100% of shares in Zono in exchange for shares to be issued in TECH
* Assets of Zono to comprise 24.22 pct of shares in Teki Solutions AS, 5.12 pct of shares in
Kjedehuset AS and about 55 million Norwegian crowns in net cash balance
* Says has also entered into agreement in principle with Teki Gruppen AS to acquire
additional 53.94 pct of shares in Teki Solutions
* Teki Solutions provides B2B mobility and communications products and services in Norway
* Zono is valued at 128 million Norwegian crowns ($15.35 million), which will be settled by
issuance of 58.2 million TECH shares at subscription price of 2.20 Norwegian crowns per TECH
share
* Zono transaction is expected to be completed ultimo August 2016
* After completion of Zono transaction, Zono AS' parent company, Zono Holding, will hold
81.10 pct of shares and votes in TECH
* If completed, Zono transaction will trigger obligation for Zono Holding to make mandatory
offer for all of outstanding shares in TECH
* Zono Holding have notified TECH of its intention to offer price of 2.20 crowns per share
($1 = 8.3384 Norwegian crowns)
