July 4 EBC Solicitors SA :

* Said that its Cyprus-based unit, EBC Seed Fund Limited, signed agreement to sell 34.41 pct of EastSideCapital SA for 2.7 million zlotys ($680,600) or 1.55 zloty per share

* The agreement concerns 1.7 million of shares which are not listed on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock exchange

* Has also agreed to sell 2.65 pct of EastSideCapital's shares which are listed for 0.2 mln zlotys or 1.55 zloty per share

* Has also increased its stake in Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii (SIT) to 40.19 pct

* Bought 1.5 mln of shares in SIT fort 2.5 mln zlotys

* As SIT owns 0.8 mln of its own shares, EBC Solicitors through its unit currently has over 50 pct of all the votes at SIT's AGM

Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9672 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)