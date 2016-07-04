July 4 Pininfarina SpA :

* Said on Friday that the Italian Securities and Exchange Commission (CONSOB) approved PF Holdings BV document for the mandatory tender offer on the whole share capital of Pininfarina

* Tender offer to run from July 11, included, to July 29, included

* PF Holdings to pay 1.1 euro per each tendered share

* On May 30, shareholder Pincar Srl finalized the sale of a 76.1 percent stake in Pininfarina to PF Holdings

* PF Holding is a Dutch unit of Tech Mahindra Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)