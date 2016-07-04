July 4 Pininfarina SpA :
* Said on Friday that the Italian Securities and Exchange
Commission (CONSOB) approved PF Holdings BV document for the
mandatory tender offer on the whole share capital of Pininfarina
* Tender offer to run from July 11, included, to July 29,
included
* PF Holdings to pay 1.1 euro per each tendered share
* On May 30, shareholder Pincar Srl finalized the sale of a
76.1 percent stake in Pininfarina to PF Holdings
* PF Holding is a Dutch unit of Tech Mahindra Ltd
and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
