July 4 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :
* Said on Friday that the capital increase of 10 million
euros ($11.13 million) reserved to GB Holding Srl, an Astrance
Capital SAS unit, is concluded
* Capital increase is part of the debt restructuring
agreement
* GB Holding Srl has paid 5 million euros of the capital
increase
* GB Holding Srl will pay 1.5 million euros by Sept. 2 and
3.5 million euros by Oct. 28, representing the remainder payment
of the capital increase
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
