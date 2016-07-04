(Repeats with no changes to reach additional subscribers)
* Brexit, Hill resignation deal blow to European ABS
* Tough rules could pass without ABS champion support
* Third country rule could shut out the UK issuers
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - The securitisation industry's
attempts to rehabilitate the market could suffer a setback after
a Brexit vote cast doubts on the UK's future status in Europe
and prompted one of the sector's strongest advocates to quit
Brussels.
The UK's vote to leave the European Union has thrust the
securitisation industry into a mad scramble, as the market seeks
clarity on the immediate impact on UK deals.
But it was the resignation of Jonathan Hill, the UK's EU
commissioner and one of the strongest voices of support for the
industry, that has sent shivers down market participants'
spines.
"It will be a real challenge to find an advocate who will be
as strong and articulate as he has been for the Capital Markets
Union (CMU) and the simple, transparent and standardised (STS)
proposals," said Vincent Keaveny, finance partner at DLA Piper.
Hill was at the helm of the EU's CMU initiative, which
includes new rules meant to revive the European securitisation
market. The sector is still about half the size it was before
the global financial crisis.
The goal was to reward issuers of "simple, transparent and
standardised" securitisations with better capital treatment,
making the asset class safer and combating the deep stigma it
still carries.
Hill's resignation dealt a blow to the industry, which was
already shaken last month by a set of dramatic regulatory
proposals ranging from a four-fold hike on risk retention to
limiting market access to just EU-regulated groups
The draft regulation triggered a backlash but some warn more
of the proposals could stick now that Hill - and the UK - will
no longer have a seat at the regulatory table.
"Clearly there is a risk that, in this environment, more of
the parliament's proposals would have to be accepted than would
otherwise be the case," Keaveny said.
SHUNNED FROM THE PARTY
In a seeming show of strength, EU regulators were swift to
replace Hill and assure the market that they remain committed to
pushing forward the CMU framework and agreeing on the STS rules
by the end of the year.
But while Hill had pushed to ensure EU rules do not
disadvantage the UK, EU policymakers have now signalled they are
going to focus the regulation on the eurozone.
As UK issuers scramble to protect their deals and gauge
where they will fit within the market, this EU-centred approach
could shut some of the most prolific issuers in Europe out of
the sector.
Most notably, the industry could be hit hard if policymakers
wind up passing a provision that bars non-EU entities from
issuing or buying into the sector.
If Brexit also sees the UK quitting the European Economic
Area, domestic firms would lose their "passported" status and be
considered "third country" entities, similar to those based in
the US.
Market participants have mobilised to fight this, although
some note that it may not be easy to sway policymakers, who do
not want to open the European market to US risk.
"If you make it open to third countries, the question is are
you risking allowing American assets in," said one banker.
"And I think there's a sensitivity around the performance
of American underwriting standards. It's why regulators don't
seem keen to expand the definition beyond Europe."
Ultimately, market participants noted the European industry
remains intent on fighting the contentious draft rules, even as
UK firms hang in limbo.
"The CMU project, even though it was very much driven by
Jonathan Hill, is not a British project," said Richard Hopkin,
AFME's head of fixed income.
"It's an EU-wide project. So there's still a lot of very
strong momentum behind it."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Helene Durand and
Sudip Roy)