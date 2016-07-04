(Adds comment from employers' organisation)
OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) -
** The output of oil and gas from Norway is expected to
remain unaffected in the case of a strike by oil service workers
later this week, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG),
which represents energy firms, told Reuters
** Norway's Safe labour earlier on Monday said 663 workers
will strike from July 7 unless a deal on wages and other terms
and benefits is found under the so-called well-services
agreement
** "From what we can tell, this will not impact production,"
an NOG spokesman said when asked what the impact of a strike
would be. "These workers are involved in cementing and drilling
wells and so on."
** Mandatory talks between Safe and NOG to be hosted by
state-appointed mediator
** Safe says its aim is to preserve current terms and
benefits, and to increase wages in line with inflation
** Affected companies will be Baker Hughes (79 workers),
Halliburton (35), Oceaneering (17), Schlumberger (228), Subsea 7
(78), Vetco Gray (184) and Weatherford (42)
** On July 2, separate wage talks involving offshore
production workers resulted in a wage deal, averting a strike
that would have cut Norway's output of oil and gas
** "Based on the earlier mediations we've participated in,
we hope to find a solution in these ones as well," Safe said
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)