July 4 PBG SA w upadlosci ukladowej

* Said on Friday it started negotiations with its creditors from group 5 and 6 from regarding change of the restructuring agreement, especially the schedule of bond redemption

* As part of the negotiations, got its instalment payment due on June 30 postponed until July 29

