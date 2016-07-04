July 4 Ialbatros Group SA :
* Reported on Friday that it reorganizes its group through
merger of its units
* Based on the plan, company conducts merger of Xantus and
Recrutia as well as merger of iAlbatros and GTMS
* Merger of Xantus and Recrutia will be conducted through
the transferring of all of Recrutia's assets to Xantus
* As the acquiring company, Xantus will not issue new shares
and increase share capital
* Merger of GTMS and iAlbatros will be conducted through the
transferring of all of iAlbatros assets to GTMS
* Following merger of iAlbatros and GTMS, there will be
increase of share capital, based on which the sole shareholder
of both companies will receive new shares, according to the
exchange ratio specified in merger plan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)