BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
July 5 Vistula Group SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported June 2016 revenue of 53.5 million zlotys ($13.4 million), up 15.9 pct year on year
* Preliminary H1 revenue was 273.4 mln zlotys, up 15.9 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9901 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.