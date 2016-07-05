July 5 Vistula Group SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported June 2016 revenue of 53.5 million zlotys ($13.4 million), up 15.9 pct year on year

* Preliminary H1 revenue was 273.4 mln zlotys, up 15.9 pct year on year

