BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
July 5 Intersport Polska SA :
* Said on Monday that June 2016 net sales were at 17.0 million zlotys, down 11.6 percent year on year
* H1 net sales at 107.3 mln zlotys, down 3.6 pct year on year
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.