LONDON, July 5 The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for borrowing costs across the globe, fell to a record low on Monday as investors sought safe-haven assets in the face of concerns about global growth.

The yield touched a new low of 1.378 percent, according to Reuters data, dropping below the previous trough of 1.3810 struck in July 2012.

Concerns about growth, not least as a result of Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union, and the prospect of easier monetary policy, have driven investors to seek low-risk government debt.

This has pushed yields in Germany, Japan and Switzerland to a series of new lows in recent days. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Jamie McGeever)