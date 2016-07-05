July 5 (Reuters) -

**Federal Grid Company confirms ProektStroy application for company bankruptcy

**Application was filed to Moscow Arbitration Court by company's contractor ProektStroy in connection with Federal Grid Company's debt of about 61 million roubles ($949,136)

**Says considers ProektStroy bankruptcy application as not justified and filed with violation of Federal law 127-FZ

For further company coverage (Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)