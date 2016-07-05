Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Qtr Average Fuel Price Per Gallon $1.95 - $2.00
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Qtr Profit Sharing Expense $315 - $325 Mln
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter Operating Margin To Be About 17 Percent
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter Cargo And Other Revenue $1.5 Billion
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter Passenger Unit Revenue Down About 5 Percent
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Qtr Casm-Ex Including Profit Sharing To Be About Flat
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter System Capacity Up About 3 Percent Source (bit.ly/29flGRW) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.