July 5 Cherry publ AB

* Says has decided to issue four-year senior secured bond in amount of 50 million euros ($55.74 million) with maturity on July 11, 2020

* Bond will give floating rate coupon of Euribor 3 months + 9.00 pct with quarterly payments

* Total framework amounts to 200 million euros

* Net proceeds will be used to partly finance acquisition of 49 pct of shares in ComeOn Malta Ltd (tranche one) with option to acquire remaining 51 pct (tranche two)

* Acquisition of 49 pct of shares in ComeOn is expected to be finalized during July 2016

