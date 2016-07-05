BRIEF-OLG and Pollard Banknote sign 5-year contract extension
* OLG says five-year extension of its contract with Pollard Banknote Limited to print lottery instant tickets
July 5 Cherry publ AB :
* Says has decided to issue four-year senior secured bond in amount of 50 million euros ($55.74 million) with maturity on July 11, 2020
* Bond will give floating rate coupon of Euribor 3 months + 9.00 pct with quarterly payments
* Total framework amounts to 200 million euros
* Net proceeds will be used to partly finance acquisition of 49 pct of shares in ComeOn Malta Ltd (tranche one) with option to acquire remaining 51 pct (tranche two)
* Acquisition of 49 pct of shares in ComeOn is expected to be finalized during July 2016
Source text: bit.ly/29mDNHx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OLG says five-year extension of its contract with Pollard Banknote Limited to print lottery instant tickets
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 18 U.S. cattle futures climbed on Thursday, rising on technical buying and lower animal weights that suggested feedlots were aggressively marketing cattle to meet strong beef packer demand, traders and analysts said. Both Chicago Mercantile Exchange live and feeder cattle futures were technically oversold after steep losses during the past two weeks. Investment funds were unwinding a record-large bullish bet in cattle am