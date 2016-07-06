July 6 GenSight Biologics SA :
* Announced on Tuesday the launch of its IPO on Euronext
Paris
* Capital increase of approximately 40 million euros ($44.2
million), which may be increased to a maximum of approximately
46 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in
full
* Indicative price range: 7.80-9.20 euros per share
* Subscription undertakings from historical shareholders
approximately 17 million euros
* Subscription undertaking from Bpifrance Participations
approximately 12 million euros
* End of the subscription period for the French public
offering (OPO): Monday July 11, 2016
* End of the subscription period for the international
private placement: Tuesday July 12, 2016
* Proceeds from the offerinc will finance clinical
development of GS010 in the treatment of LHON up to filing the
Marketing Authorization Application in Europe and in the United
States
* Proceeds will also fincance clinical development of GS030
with a Phase I/II trial in the treatment of RP
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9048 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)