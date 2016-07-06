July 6 Wittchen SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported June 2016 revenue of 13.3 million zlotys ($3.3 million), up 18 percent year on year

* Prelim. H1 revenue of 62.6 million zlotys, up 13 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 4.0166 zlotys)