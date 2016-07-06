BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Wojas SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported June 2016 revenue of 19.3 million zlotys ($4.8 million), down 1 percent year on year
* Prelim. H1 revenue was 106.7 mln zlotys, up 6.3 pct year on year
($1 = 4.0151 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results