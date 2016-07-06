July 6 Wojas SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported June 2016 revenue of 19.3 million zlotys ($4.8 million), down 1 percent year on year

* Prelim. H1 revenue was 106.7 mln zlotys, up 6.3 pct year on year

($1 = 4.0151 zlotys)