July 6 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SAU :

* Said on Tuesday that Movie Park Germany GmbH, which belongs to Parques Reunidos group, had reached an agreement with CBS Consumer Products Inc. for the use of Star Trek license in relation to an interactive attraction

* The new roller coaster, unique in the world with the Star Trek license, will be the second largest attraction of the park Source text for Eikon:

