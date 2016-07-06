July 6 Bytom SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported June 2016 revenue of 11.4 million zlotys ($2.8 million), up 6.1 percent year on year

* Prelim. H1 revenue was 69.0 mln zlotys, up 18.8 pct year on year

