BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Netmedia SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit unit, eTravel S.A, is to buy a company which operates in the sale of flight tickets and hotel reservation areas for 14.2 million zlotys ($3.5 million)
* Says consolidated revenue might increase by 20-25 pct following the acquisition
* With the purchase aims to consolidate the market
($1 = 4.0150 zlotys)
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results