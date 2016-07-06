BRIEF-Stillfront Group elects Annette Brodin Rampe as chairman of board of directors
* ANNETTE BRODIN RAMPE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 French Competition Body President Bruno Lasserre tells a news conference :
* Numericable-SFR probe decision expected in Q4 2016
* Probe looking into whether the two companies coordinated their commercial strategies before getting the green light for their merger from the French Competition Body . Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* ANNETTE BRODIN RAMPE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BANJUL, May 19 A Gambian court has issued international arrest warrants for two ex-soldiers suspected of murdering a journalist during the rule of former president Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile in January after 22 years of power marred by alleged human rights abuses.