July 6 Apricus Biosciences Inc :

* Apricus Biosciences enters into common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital

* Aspire Capital will complete an initial purchase of 2.5 million shares of common stock for proceeds of $1.0 million

* Aspire Capital to purchase up to $6 million in additional shares of common stock over next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)