US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Apricus Biosciences Inc :
* Apricus Biosciences enters into common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital
* Aspire Capital will complete an initial purchase of 2.5 million shares of common stock for proceeds of $1.0 million
* Aspire Capital to purchase up to $6 million in additional shares of common stock over next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.