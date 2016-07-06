July 6 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* CEO -have already improved base salary for lowest wage
workers
* CEO - Britain's vote to leave EU has created some
uncertainty and volatility in our market
* CEO on Brexit - confident we will emerge well-positioned
as we enter more optimistic times
* CFO- UK government has been consulting with industry on
pharmacy funding, waiting to hear their conclusions
* Majority of the $1.5 billion savings is coming from the
USA pharmacy business
* CEO-We are very confident that Rite Aid deal will go
through, "lawyers are telling us that we don't have any negative
signals"
* CEO- "we are trying to find the right buyers for the
pharmacy sector we will have to divest"
* Executive-We will continue to improve minimum wage paying
close attention to the market
* CEO on possible Brexit impact- "very very difficult to
say. The situation is very volatile at this time. For sure, the
period of uncertainty will be quite long"
* CEO- Consequence of Britain leaving EU will be much longer
than 2 years, in a few months probably will be able to say
something on possible impact
