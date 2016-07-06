* Central bank keeps key rate unchanged at record low

* Albania immune to direct hits from Brexit

* Could suffer if European economies affected

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, July 6 Albania's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged on Wednesday at 1.25 percent, its lowest level ever, and promised a relaxed monetary policy throughout 2016.

Annual inflation in May was 0.7 percent, higher than in February and moving in the direction expected by the central bank, Governor Gent Sejko told reporters.

In early May, the central bank cut its key rate a quarter of a percentage point to the record low after inflation slowed sharply in the first quarter, the third such cut in 2016, to stimulate lending.

"The Supervisory Board thinks that, barring any unexpected shocks, monetary stimulus will not be reduced in 2016," Sejko said, repeating the bank's earlier line on the policy.

The Board also did not change interest rates in the interbank market, keeping the one-day deposit rate at 0.25 percent and one-day lending rate at 2.25 percent.

Albania's economy and financial system appear immune to any direct hits from Britain's decision to quit the European Union, Sejko said, quoting from the analysis of the central bank.

Trade with Britain is negligible, British direct or financial investments low and remittances from Albanians workers account for only 10 percent of the total.

"In parallel to those, the Albanian banking system has a low exposure even to the most extreme forms of the pound fluctuations and the British financial system," Sejko said.

Albania might suffer indirectly from any effect Brexit has on continental European economies, where Albania has trade, investment and banking ties.

But the probability of extreme shocks is low, and the Albanian economy and financial system are better prepared to cope with any effects compared with previous events, such as the shutdown of banks in neighbouring Greece, Sejko said.

Should "the situation further deteriorate", the central bank had the will and necessary tools to guarantee stable prices and a healthy financial system, he said.

"In particular, monetary policy would assume a stronger stimulative nature, using initially traditional tools and later, if it would be necessary, non-traditional instruments of monetary policy," Sejko said. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, editing by Larry King)