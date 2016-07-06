July 6 Ezcorp Inc
* Deal expected to provide Ezcorp with additional capital to
invest in its U.S. and Mexico Pawn Businesses
* Ezcorp enters into agreement to sell Grupo Finmart
* Base purchase price for sale of 100% of Grupo Finmart is
$50 million
* Currently estimates that aggregate adjustments (excluding
transaction costs) could reduce closing proceeds by
approximately $10 million
* Decision to divest Grupo Finmart is a result of continued
execution of Ezcorp's three-year strategic plan
* On completion of sale, intercompany debt owed to Ezcorp to
be restructured
* Closing of transaction is not contingent on financing by
alphacredit
* Grupo Finmart's 3rd party debt incurred to fund loan
originations to remain in place post-closing, or will be
refinanced prior to closing
* If alphacredit is unable to obtain financing prior to time
when closing conditions satisfied, payment of $25 million to
ezcorp to be deferred
* Ezcorp currently owns 94% of grupo finmart
