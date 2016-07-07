July 7 Matador Private Equity AG :

* Said on Wednesday new investor group, consisting of the management and partners of the company, holds 63.9 percent of voting rights

* The group consists of Florian Dillinger, Peter Zumstein and ELF Corporate Finance & Investment Group GmbH from Alpnach, and Real Estate & Asset Beteiligungs GmbH from Kempten

