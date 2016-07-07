BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 Matador Private Equity AG :
* Said on Wednesday new investor group, consisting of the management and partners of the company, holds 63.9 percent of voting rights
* The group consists of Florian Dillinger, Peter Zumstein and ELF Corporate Finance & Investment Group GmbH from Alpnach, and Real Estate & Asset Beteiligungs GmbH from Kempten
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss