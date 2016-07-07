July 7 Marks & Spencer

* CEO says Q1 clothing numbers "what I expected to see"

* CFO says firm about 90 percent hedged for current year

* CEO says about 5 percent of Q1 clothing like-for-like sales fall due to timing changes of sale, less promotions

* CEO says "very encouraged" by volume increases in clothing lines where prices cut

* Shares up 1.6 percent as firm maintains FY guidance despite worse than expected Q1 clothing sales fall