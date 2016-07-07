BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)
July 7 Prelios SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that the board of Prelios SGR decided to start a tender for the en-bloc sale of fund "Tecla - Fondo Uffici" residual portfolio, net of the properties that are subject to preliminary sales agreements
* The duration of fund "Tecla - Fondo Uffici" comes to an end on Dec. 31, 2017
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7)