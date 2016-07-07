July 7 Prelios SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that the board of Prelios SGR decided to start a tender for the en-bloc sale of fund "Tecla - Fondo Uffici" residual portfolio, net of the properties that are subject to preliminary sales agreements

* The duration of fund "Tecla - Fondo Uffici" comes to an end on Dec. 31, 2017

