BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
July 7 GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it set up a wholly owned, new unit Klub Hokejowy GKS Katowice SA (ice-hockey club GKS Katowice)
* The unit's capital is 0.1 million zlotys ($25,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0035 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago