BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
July 7 Net Gaming Europe AB :
* Acquires 100 pct shares in HLM Malta Ltd, including its four subsidiaries
* HLM Malta Ltd. operates affiliate business within Highlight Media Group mainly in casino and poker
* Seller is Highlight Media Holdings Ltd.
* Initial purchase price amounts to 280 million Swedish crowns ($32.71 million) on a debt and cash free basis
* In addition to initial purchase price, there will be an additional purchase price of up to 12.9 million euros ($14.29 million) based on the company's EBITDA for 2016 and 2017
* In order to complete acquisition, Net Gaming plans to issue a bond of about 200 million crowns and take up about 140 million crowns of additional funding
