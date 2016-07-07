BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Czech car sales rise 17 percent y/y in first half to record 132,778 vehicles, data from Car Importers Association shows
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.