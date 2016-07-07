July 7 Hawaiian Airlines Inc:

* Hawaiian Airlines reports June 2016 traffic statistics and updates expected second quarter metrics

* Sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel up 3.5 pct to up 4.5 pct

* Sees Q2 operating revenue per ASM up 1 pct to up 2 pct

* Expects Q2 revenue per available seat mile and cost per asm excluding fuel to be at favorable end of prior guidance ranges

* June load factor 86.1 pct versus 84.2 pct last year

* Q2 load factor 84.5 pct versus 80.8 pct last year

* June RPM up 6.2 pct, June ASM up 3.8 pct; Q2 RPM up 7.1 pct, Q2 ASM up 2.5 pct