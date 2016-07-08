July 8EastSideCapital SA :
* Announced on Thursday that Aspesi Investments Limited sold
1,527,231 company's shares and has decreased its stake to 3.72
pct from 30.06 pct previously held
* Said that EBC SeedFund Ltd. sold 1,747,943 company's
shares, representing 34.41 pct stake and following the
transaction no longer holds company's shares
* Said that EastWind NoLimits Inc. has acquired 3,086,261
company's shares and increased its stake in the company to 64.47
pct
* Prior the transaction EastWind NoLimits Inc. has not held
any of the company's shares
Source text for Eikon:,,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)