July 8Lventure Group SpA :
* Said on Thursday a total of 71.93 pct shares in the offer
has been subscribed for total value of 3.6 million euros ($3.99
million)
* A total of 7,07,222 new shares will be issued
* The main shareholder, LV.EN. Holding S.r.l , has
subscribed to 3,515,626 new shares, equal to 36.09 pct of new
shares offered
* The unexercised option rights will be offered in the
Italian stock exchange between July 13 and July 19
* The option rights will be used to subscribed to new shares
at a price of 0.512 euros per share, at a ratio of 11 new shares
for every 20 option rights
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
