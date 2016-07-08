BRIEF-Kane Biotech qtrly loss per share $0.005
Kane Biotech Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.005
July 8 Invent Medic Sweden AB :
The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance regarding Invent Medic Sweden AB's patent application for product Tension Free Vaginal Support (TVS) and its use
* Patent provides protection at least until 2029
Source text: bit.ly/29UIV59
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to material agreement providing additional funding to company